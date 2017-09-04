Azerbaijani jazzman will perform in Paris

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Concert of American jazz pianist, composer and pedagogue Ahmad Jamal will be organized at the Congress Palace in Paris.

Report informs, in the first part of the concert to be held on November 17, jazzman, the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Shahin Novrasli will deliver a solo performance.

Shahin Novrasli unites in his music the culture of the east and the west by synthesizing melodies of the Azerbaijani mugham and rhythms of the traditional jazz.

He performed together with Kenny Wheeler, Udai Mazumdar, Allison Miller, Nathan Peck, Alex Peck and other famous musicians and recorded albums.