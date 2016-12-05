Azerbaijani film The Murderer demonstrated in Tbilisi festival

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani film The Murderer based on the play of writer Elchin, was shown at the 17th Tbilisi International Film Festival.

Report informs referring to "Azerbaijanfilm" studio, directed by Kamran Shahmardan, the movie is based on the play by renowned Azerbaijani writer and playwright Elchin Efendiyev.

The storyline is about a middle-aged woman, who met his former student. He was in love with her since school. They fell in love with each other. And it seems that all dreams are coming true, but it is only the beginning of the story.

"The Murderer" was shot upon the order of the Ministry Culture and Tourism by the "Azerbaijanfilm" studio named after Jafar Jabbarli together with Black and White Studio (Finland), Studio and Studio Vars 33A (Georgia).

The film`s scriptwriter is People's Writer Elchin Efendiyev, operator-director - Michael Magalashvili, artistic director - Rashad Mehdiyev, executive producers - Azer Guliyev, Katri Lett, producer - Mushfig Hatamov.

The cast includes Eka Chkeidze and Apollon Kublashvili.

Tbilisi International Film Festival was first held in 2000 within a larger art festival framework.

The main aims of the festival are to introduce Georgian public with new works of high artistic value made in Georgia proper and worldwide.