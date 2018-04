Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ Famous American actor, film director, screenwriter and producer Tom Hanks celebrates his 60th anniversary on July 9.

Report informs, T.Hanks is best known for his roles in Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan, Cast Away and others.

He has won two Oscar awards - for leading role in Philadelphia (1994) and Forrest Gump (1995) and as one of the two actors in the history of world cinema, who received this award for two years on end.