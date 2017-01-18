 Top
    Actors of Musical Theatre awarded in Fajr Festival

    Theatre performed at the festival Uzeyir Hajibeyov’s famous two-part musical comedy Husband and Wife

    Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Honored artists of Musical Theatre Nahida Orujova, Alakbar Aliyev and Akbar Alizade were awarded in 35th Fajr International Theatre Festival in Islamic Republic of Iran.

    Report was informed in the Theatre, Nahida Orujova was awarded the Best female performer, Alakbar Aliyev and Akbar Alizade the Best male performers.

    Notably, the theatre performed at the festival Uzeyir Hajibeyov’s famous two-part musical comedy “Husband and Wife”. 

