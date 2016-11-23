US changes co-chair, Russia creates army with Armenia, Karabakh's occupation continues - COMMENT

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ November is remembered with three developments concerning Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Azerbaijani army launched wide scale military exercises in the begining of the month.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visiting command post in Fizuli frontline, once again expressed determination to liberate our lands occupied by Armenia, and recalled four-day clashes in April of this year: “Leletepe operation is symbol of our heroism. Leletepe has been recorded in the history. If Armenian forces don’t draw lessons from April clashes, we will launch many operations like the one in Leletepe. Armenian political administration must understand at last that occupation leads them towards abyss”.



In days when Azerbaijani military forces was holding large scale exercise, Russia and Armenia announced that they will establish joint defense forces in Caucasus within collective security zone. Draft presented to Russian president Vladimir Putin envisages creation of joint defense forces aimed at protection of security of both sides in Caucasus region.

The agreement terminates in 5 years, but the sides can extend the term. According to draft of the document, the parties will support each other in defense against military attacks. Chief Commander of Armenian army will be in command of these forces. However, he will have to consult military operations with Chief Commander of Russian army. More precisely, Armenian Chief Commander will command the army formally; all issues will be regulated from Moscow.

Of course, western countries, especially, USA, France and Germany, which rely on Armenia and support it in any occasion, should worry about establishment of such institution. Because Armenia joined Individual Partnership Action Plan with NATO, and is a member of EU Eastern Partnership Program. In other words, Erevan tries to present itself as a country integrating with the West, nevertheless, creates Army with adversary of the West in Caucasus.

According to Armenian mass media, Russia will command 5 corpses in Armenia, after the agreement on joint defense forces comes into force.

Ministry of Defense of Armenia commenting on the document, said that the document will legalize operations of existing military units. But the main point is the essence and perspective influence of the agreement. The main question is how and against whom Russia will use this agreement?! Without any doubt, this is, first of all, against strategic allies or those, whose interests in Caucasus coincide with interests of the West. We must accept that South Caucasus states are not stronger than Russia. In this sense, Russian-Armenian army is created against western interests. We have to take into account that, Russia worries about NATO’s expansion to the East.

Moreover, Armenia is Russia’s ally in Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Creation of such an army once again proves that Armenia is not able to keep Azerbaijani lands under occupation alone. It has been proven that the author is the protector, whose territory is big enough not to pretend to others’ territories, nevertheless needs such territories for security purposes.



Because Armenian economy is managed by the Russian company Gazprom. Political administration of this country acts under Moscow’s consultations. Recently, Russia and Armenia agreed to unite their air defense systems. This agreement will be implemented after completion of proper procedures. The procedures are about to finish.

Therefore, Armenia becomes totally dependent on Russia through this military unity. Existence of such state is mostly formality.

One of main news concerning Nagorno-Karabakh issue is that US representative James Warlick steps down as cochairman of OSCE Minsk group. He performs this job since august 2013. James Warlick told that his term as cochairman ends on December 31, and will continue his career in Russian law firm Egorov Puginsky Afanasiev & Partners (EPA&P).

Notably, French co- chair Pierre Andréu has been replaced recently by Stefan Visconti.

Russian representative Igor Egorov is in charge since 2011.

As co-chairs of Minsk Group have no competency for settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, it is not rational to expect something extra-ordinary from their replacements. They are just mediators. They either come here to gain some diplomatic experience, or do their last job before retirement, just like James Warlick.

Their contribution for liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh from occupation is equal to zero.

In this issue Azerbaijan demands withdrawal of occupational troops from its lands. Present situation, of course, doesn’t satisfy Azerbaijan. Because international law and justice supports Azerbaijan.

United States is one of two states, who lays down conditions and talks about compromises in terms of territorial integrity.

But the superpower itself can face problem with territorial integrity. Information related such problem in this country spreads around.



Members of ‘Yes California’ movement sound slogan “Calexit”. They asked Public Prosecutor of the state to hold referendum to secede California from United States. Supporters of secession of California from USA hope to hold referendum in 2018. They intend to announce independence of this state in 2019.

Donald Trump’s election as US president was a key reason to push this proposal. Ruiz Evens, representative of Yes California movement, told that election of Donald Trump will accelerate independence process of California.

Will US people and politicians and political circles, who want to see the country great and mighty, agree with this? Of course, not. Then, why world superpower doesn’t demonstrate strong and unambiguous position against breach of territorial integrity of other country? This can also be asked to other co-chairs of Minsk group in the same context.

Thus, we had a look on three events related Nagorno-Karabakh in November. Azerbaijan conveyed its position to international community once again. James Warlick steps down as co-chairman of Minsk group. Russia, who assumes to be interested in settlement of the conflict, creates joint army with the occupant. All these factors are for benefit of the occupant.