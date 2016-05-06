Truth that world Armenians don't want to see, or lies have short legs - COMMENT

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians suffer from hostility against Turks. Either they don't realize this reality or afraid even to think about as for being deceived.

For almost 200 years, Armenian ethnic group fulfills Russian tasks. This fulfillment deprived them of many qualities, even of accepting the truth. Finding ancient stone in any part of the world, Armenians put forward the preposterous idea on its relation with them.

That's why for 200 years, this ethnic group has been accustomed to lie as a result of Turkish hostility instilled in them.

So, Armenian society, Armenian communities in the world and Armenians living in the occupied Azerbaijani territories still refuse to understand that a hundred years ago, they acted against the Ottoman Empire, Azerbaijan, being a laughing-stock of Russian and French empires. Representatives of this ethnic group are still victims of lies of 100 years. They believe in dreams of that period, just as I Peter's will that 'Russian troops will wash their boots in the Bosphorus Strait'.

Instead of leaving the occupied Azerbaijani territories and living in peace, they put forward various excuses.

Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated obviously: 'Withdraw from our occupied lands. Then let's talk'. This stand still remains in force.

But Armenians and its supporters don't want to withdraw from the occupied territories, either they kill each other on the contact line or neutralized by Azerbaijani soldiers during ceasefire violation.

The situation reached the point that Armenia's Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandyan said in the official meetings in Finland: 'Azerbaijan has conducted ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh'. According to him, as if Azerbaijan cleaned Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenians.

It is the most obvious example of the above-mentioned. It means that the world has believed in Armenian nonsense, as it was in need of lies whenever (unfortunately, at present, Armenians continue to be laughing-stock of some states).

I wonder if Armenian diplomat, making such a statement, or its community ashamed to answer 'Is there any Azerbaijani in Nagorno-Karabakh and the adjacent regions?'. Or those, who believe in their such absurd statements and use them, embarrass while speaking about 'poor, orphaned' Armenians? It turns out, no. Otherwise, Armenians would have taken by the scruff of the neck of such government and its supporters, which presented them as toady and without a distinctive personality and have asked 'why you cause our children to be killed in the territories, which don't belong to us?'

Why they cannot ask such a question? Because they became victims of fibs and tales.

At the request of their supporters, Armenian side has again bring into the agenda an issue on 'recognition' of a republic in Nagorno-Karabakh.

On May 5, Armenian government has discussed draft law 'On military and political principles of ensuring safety of Armenia and NKR', which considers recognition of so-called 'Nagorno Karabakh Republic' and sent it to the parliament.

It is noteworthy that the issue has been discussed in October, 2009 and September, 2014 in the country's parliament. However, the adoption of the document has been postponed after both discussions.

There is no doubt that this issue will be discussed, but no action will be taken as ever. This step by Armenians will give all kinds of opportunities to Azerbaijan to liberate its lands by military means. The ceasefire agreement, which has been signed in 1994, will be canceled, all the legal documents adopted so far will lose their force.

No self-respecting state will support Armenia.

However, official Yerevan and those, who defend it, try to carry out this action as pressure against Azerbaijan, it seems ridiculous. In such way, the government messes Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenian population and deceives them.

And the government, led by Serzh Sargsyan, is trying to win time.

Levon Ter-Petrosyan, who is considered Armenia's first president, has visited occupied Khankendi city of Azerbaijan. There he met with the head of the Armenian community.

In the statement, he declared that S.Sargsyan government 'takes proper steps, which meet the situation'. Here is 'elder' of Armenian policy...

Azerbaijani side supports phased resolution of the conflict. Firstly, the regions adjacent to Nagorno-Karabakh are liberated, then issue regarding Lachin, Shusha discussed. After that, the status of the Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh are being considered.

Levon Ter-Petrosyan has resigned by 'Karabakh Armenians' as he supported this process. Since the key to the liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh is Moscow, his resignation was organized by the Kremlin.

One of those, who convinced Armenians of their lies, was tsarist Russia...

Today, Russia is mentioned in several conflicts occurring in the world.

Conflict zones exist just in 4 countries of the former Soviet Union, in which Moscow takes part: the Donbass and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as well as the Crimea, Transnistria in Moldova, Abkhazia and South Ossetia in Georgia, Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan.

In all of these conflicts, Moscow doesn't support the states, which territorial integrity violated, but the separatists and defends them.

These conflicts allow Russia to make an impact on those countries, keep them under its sphere of influence as well as to ensure its geopolitical interests.

The Kremlin has been actively involved in Syria conflicts. Moscow defends Assad regime in this country.

Therefore, it is not seem interested in peace in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Otherwise, 'create a conflict and manage' principle, which is pursued by the Kremlin, will lose its force.

Thus, the parties, defended by Moscow will not rely on it. In such a situation, Armenians in Armenia and in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, those in Georgian Abkhazia and South Ossetia, in Ukraine's east, in Moldovan Transnistria as well as Bashar al-Assad and others will turn back to Russia.

In this regard, Russia has become a slave to his own ambitions. The country has difficulties to resolve created conflicts. Avoiding these conflicts, Russia is afraid to fall into disgrace.

So, Armenian sons become victims of Moscow's obstinacy in Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

But, during recent year, some Armenians think clearly and try to state that Nagorno-Karabakh doesn't belong to Armenians.

Nowadays, Deputy Chairman of the Armenian parliament Hermine Naghdalyan said that her country has no right over Nagorno-Karabakh. It is true that currently, Armenian community is opposed to her, even they are demanding resignation of H.Naghdalyan.

Thus, it is time for Armenian population to awake from a dream of 200 years. 'Poor, orphaned Armenian' image project has become outdated. Armenia and its supporters are in search of a new projects and images, which will do. Unfortunately, Armenians are still being deceived. They confirm it by not withdrawing from occupied territories of Azerbaijan.