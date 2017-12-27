Serzh Sargsyan's visit to Tbilisi: fake attitude between Armenia and Georgia - COMMENT

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Looking at the events taking place in Georgia, the recognition of the territorial integrity and other issues like this, it can be said that relationship between Armenia and Georgia are fraudulent.

There are many facts proving this. Indeed, it can be expressed without hesitation since we are neighbor of both countries and represented in former USSR knowing the psychology of the leading ethnic groups there. It clearly manifests itself in recent times. We would like to draw your attention to some of those events.

The visit of Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan to Tbilisi on December 25-26 made us speak about these two neighbors of Azerbaijan. Thus, Sargsyan has met his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Margvelashvili, prime minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and Parliamentary Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze as well as Georgian Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II, spoke about the development of bilateral relations, Armenian-Georgian friendship. However, it is possible to assume that mutual visits are carried out because of the tension between Armenia and Georgia. By the way, Georgian Prime Minister Georgi Kvirikashvili paid an official visit to Armenia on December 1. During his visit, he has met with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, parliament speaker Ara Babloyan and prime minister Karen Karapetyan.

Giorgi Kvirikashvili said in fraudulent cases, Armenia may be given a road through Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

This has led to protest by opposition in Georgia. Russia is also interested in opening the route in this direction, and Moscow has been pressuring the official Tbilisi on this matter. Notably, the so-called separatist organizations in Abkhazia and South Ossetia were recognized by the Kremlin and Russia played a key role in their occupation. From this point of view, by opening that road Yerevan took Tbilisi to the “feet” of Moscow and pushed it to surrender.

In other words, Yerevan is trying to mediate in reconciliation of Georgia that lost its territory and Russia. As a result get its share.

In general, Armenian-Georgian relations have aggravated recently. It is affected by Khuchapi vank monastery.

The Khuchapi vank monastery, located in the Dmanisi district of Georgia, near the village of Agkorpu, inhabited by Azerbaijanis, was built in XIII century. despite the fact that Azerbaijanis and the Russians lived there bolsheviks who seized the region in 1921 made Khuchapi vank monastery and historic Lori province obey Armenia.

During the border demarcation procedure between the two countries, the church is likely to remain in Armenia and this is protested in Georgia. In addition, for many years Armenians have been claiming for Javakheti, Georgia. This year, the Armenians in Georgia also created anxiety in Tbilisi again. Armenians in Javakheti even demand autonomy from Georgia and from time to time they raise this issue.

Meanwhile, Armenia voted against the resolution on the occupation of Georgia and Ukraine at the session of the UN General Assembly and supported the invasion of Russia and occupation. During his visit to Tbilisi Serzh Sargsyantried to clarify his position against Georgia at UN. However, they were unable to hide their slippery position at this time.Armenia is trying to say that it has done this for its relations with Russia.So, at the request of Moscow, Yerevan makes and supports other aggressive incidents in the region.

Armenia also unconsciously pointed out the occupier of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Deputy Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Gia Volsky said that Serzh Sargsyan called on official Tbilisi to perceive Armenia's position with understanding: "The causes are serious problems in the Caucasus and tense relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan”.

It is necessary to mention that at UN General Assembly Armenia voted several times against the resolutions on territorial integrity of Georgia and return of all internally displaced persons and refugees that fled from occupied territories to their homes. Several months ago, the Georgian authorities persistently refused to give an agreement for the appointment of Deputy Director of the Caucasus Institute Sergey Minasyan as Armenia's extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador in Georgia. The official Tbilisi did not grant agrement justifying that he was pro-Russian and issued statements against Georgia.

Georgia did not hide its doubt that they suspect Minasyan will represent Russia instead of Armenia. For this reason, former lawmaker Ruben Sadoyan was appointed as new ambassador of Armenia to Georgia. Serzh Sargsyan’s visit to Tbilisi one more time proves the cold relations between Armenia and Georgia. But even in this circumstances, Yerevan tried to exhilarate Tbilisi. There were reports that initially the visit was planned for December 16. But he paid a visit ten days later. In other words, Sargsyan was almost ready to depart from Tbilisi to the non-official summit of the heads of the CIS countries in Moscow.

It is obvious that Georgia adopted parliamentary system after constitution reform. In this regard, the visit of prime minister is considered more important. Armenia will switch to such form of government on March 2018. That is why, Sargsyan’s visit may also be regarded as reciprocal visit. But the realization of the visit after 25 days raise some questions.

As a result, it can be concluded that Armenia has a new plan for Georgia or Yerevan implements new order related with Tbilisi. Giving passage to Armenia through Georgian territories controlled by separatists and recognized by Russia proves that. Russia will be able to deliver more aid to Armenia. Of course, strengthening of Armenia by Russia that defends the interests of other states in the region cannot be useful for Georgia because of Javakheti issue.

Russian billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili played an important role in ousting and expelling of former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili who resisted to Moscow.

In other words, in Georgian power there are no forces showing severe position against Russia. They were replaced by moderate ones, politicians who could make compromise to give passage to Armenia through the separatists controlled region.

The prime minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan became billionaire thanks to the natural reserves of Russia. He is likely to head his country’s government in the perspective. But activism of Serzh Sargsyan gives reason to say that in accordance with new constitution on March he might become the head of the Armenian government. In this regard it is not ruled out that the recommendations he received from Bdzina Ivanashvili will be discussed in Moscow. It can be speculated that Kremlin wants to see Armenia and Georgia behind the table in Moscow. Adopting parliamentary form of government by both countries can be regarded one of the signs of that. It also gives reason to say that they will be governed through parliament or it is easier to influence the ruling political elite in both countries by means of supreme legislative body.

Definitely, the aforesaid and known many facts that we did not yet mention proves the fake relations of Armenia towards Georgia.

The visit of Serzh Sargsyan to Tbilisi amid the support of given resolution is open show.

Did Georgia forgive Armenia for such position?! If Georgia took this step it means Georgia also plays fake relations towards to opposite side. It can also be regarded that Georgia indirectly shows “green light” to separatists. Tbilisi turns a blind eye to violation of its territorial integrity.

After all, if the essence of resolution adopted at UN were slight, US would not threat the countries that voted against the resolution on Jerusalem…