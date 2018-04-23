"Report": Volatility can be observed in global financial markets this week - ANALYTICS

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ At the end of last week, decline wobserved in all main indexes of the international financial markets.

Analytical Group of Report informs, Dow Jones index decreased by 0.3%, S & P 500 index - 0.6%, Nasdaq - 0.8%.

Total value of traded shares on the New York Stock Exchange dropped to $ 6.52 billion. This is $ 6.98 billion lower than the average indicator of the last 20 trading sessions. The price of Brent crude oil at the stock exchanges was up $ 73 per barrel and the price of one ounce of gold fell to $ 1,333.9. Notably, this is the lowest limit for precious metals over the past 2 weeks.

Although the International Monetary Fund has increased its forecast for economic growth from 2.7% to 2.9% for the US, it is no secret that this growth has increased US government debt.

This week, volatility can be observed in global financial markets. This will happen on the background of the possible impact of the following events on market prices.

Disclosure of PMI (purchasing managers' index). This index Consumer Price Index is forming an idea about CPI (Consumer Price İndex) and inflation expectation.

- Disclosure of the discount rate by European Central Bank (ECB). Although investors predict that interest rates will remain constant at this week's meeting, the disclosure of which will be the key signal of possible expected change in the June meeting.

- Decision by government of Japan on monetary policy. This week, the Central Bank of Japan will announce possible changes that can be made in discount rate and will present report of the first quarter of the year.

Giants such as Google, Amazon, Facebook, Samsung, UBS, Bank of China, Total, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Honda, Deutch Bank will announce their quarterly revenues this week. This will affect the investor’s confidence in the stock market.