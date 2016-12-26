Report published financial forecasts for 2017

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report news agency has published forecasts for 2017 on the major currency pairs, commodities and stock exchanges.

In 2017, dollar / euro rate will fall below parity and fluctuate between 0,92-1,06 USD / EUR.The reason indicated a further increase in US interest rates, extension of monetary expansion in the euro area and political issues of the EU member states.The ruble, taking into account the oil prices projected in the range of 58-68 RUB / USD.

The course of the lira / dollar will fluctuate within 3,45-4,05 TRY / USD range due to continued capital outflows from developing countries.

The course of the yuan / dollar rate will change between 7,00-7,50 CNY / USD range depending on decisions of D. Trump on protectionism.

"Stock markets will slump, due to the slowdown of the Chinese economy, the outflow of capital from developing countries.Serious growth of the US stock exchanges in 2016 increases the likelihood of a sharp downturn in country exchanges.The volume of decline will depend on the decisions of Donald Trump on fiscal expansion and a reduction in taxes. Dow-Jones index in 2017 is likely to fall by 10-15% ", - analysts say.

Oil prices in 2017 will fluctuate in a wide range of 35-65 USD/ barrel. In the second half of the year oil prices may fall amid slowing Chinese economy.

The price of gold expected to fluctuate between 980-1150 USD per ounce. Gold will depreciate as a result of increasing interest rates in the US and reduction of demand for gold in China and India.

In addition, the rate of manat in 2017 will move in the range of 1,77-2,50 AZN / USD and presumably set between 2,10 AZN / USD.

Analytical Group of Reportbelieves that the faster the situation will deteriorate, sooner the growth and positive trends in the economy will restore. Otherwise, the negative sentiment will continue until 2020.