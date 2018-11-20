Report: Decline in US stock market is temporary - ANALYSIS

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Mass sale of Apple and Facebook shares was observed yesterday. Consequently, these companies lost 3-5% in their market value.

Report’s analytical group informs that Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq also went down amid these developments.

Along with rejecting shares, Bridgewater’s founder Ray Dalio’s interview largely contributed to the decline of indices. He said in his interview that dollar spread around the world amid low interest rate policy long pursued by the US, which is negative. Goldman Sachs anticipates the dollar to go down beginning from the next year. All these prompted decrease in interests in the US economy.

However, in spite of descend in the indices, general tendency shows that they will go up. Thus, Dos Jones rose by 1.2%, S&P 500 by 0.6% and Nasdaq by 1.8% since early 2018. Considering the protectionist policy pursued by the United States, it has good chances to win the trade war with China and we can forecast growth in the indices again.