Pashinyan’s discourtesy in UN proves unchanging essence of the invader COMMENT

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ In ‘The Adventures of Pinocchio: Story of a Puppet’, an Italian tale by Carlo Collodi, Pinocchio’s nose grows longer when he tells a lie. Unfortunately, it happens only in tales or animated films.

If it happened in real life, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan would undoubtedly see his nose grow from New York to Yerevan.

He told impudent lies speaking before the presidents, prime ministers and officials of 192 states participating in the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly. And they applauded to this lie. Probably, if an animated film was made or a fairytale was written about those who believe in a lie, their ears would grow from Nagorno-Karabakh to Nakhchivan.

The UN Charter clearly writes about protection and respect for the territorial integrity of states. Moreover, the UN Security Council adopted four resolutions on the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijan’s occupied lands. A brief reminder on these documents for Nikol Pashinyan and those in UN who listened to him:

Resolution No 822 was adopted after the occupation of Kalbajar, that is on April 30, 1993. The document calls for an end to hostilities in the region and withdrawal of Armenian troops from Kalbajar and Azerbaijani territories occupied by that time.

Resolution No 853 was adopted on July 29, 1993. The document demands an end to hostilities in the region and withdrawal of Armenian troops from Aghdam and the Azerbaijani territories occupied by that time, and implementation of Resolution No 822.

Resolution No 874 signed on October 14, 1993 demands reaching a ceasefire agreement, ending hostilities by Armenia and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from Fuzuli (occupied on 23 August, 1993), Jabrayil (August 26, 1993), Gubadli (September 30, 1993) and other occupied areas. The document also demands the implementation of resolutions No 822 and 853.

Resolution No 884 dated November 12, 1993 also features a demand to withdraw Armenian armed forces from Zangilan region occupied by that time and other areas. In conclusion, the document urges to fulfill resolutions No 822, 853 and 874.

Though the resolutions of the United Nations, the world’s biggest and most influential organization, are still in force, Pashinyan from the UN rostrum ‘accused’ Azerbaijan of the failure to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict peacefully: “The Azerbaijani government intends to clear Nagorno-Karabakh of Armenians like they did in Nakhchivan.”

15, including 5 permanent members of the UN Security Council are aware that Pashinyan is telling a lie. Three of them – the United States, France and Russia – are the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group. This lie is voiced at the level of the Armenian Prime Minister at the meeting attended by representatives of the international mediators.

The meeting between Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs was held in New York a day after the speech.

By the way, Elmar Mammadyarov termed the talks as ‘interesting’: "All in all talks lasted for more than 3 hours. It was interesting and important exchange of views on the ongoing conflict resolution development, as well as what must be done in bringing sustainable peace to the region. We agreed to continue these talks in the upcoming month including visit of the co-chairs to the region.”

By the information, the diplomats will visit the region in October.

The aforementioned speech by Pashinyan shows that Armenia are not interested in the soonest resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict since Armenia’s policy is mostly based on stupid ideas on Nagorno-Karabakh invented by Armenians. Though ridiculous and regretful, and though the international mediators did not say it in open, with their position taken on the conflict settlement they indirectly support Armenia’s ‘ill thoughts’.

By his speech pronounced hours before the New York meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers, Pashinyan demonstrated the unpreparedness of his government to talks. Moreover, like his forerunners, he showed his disrespect to the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

The deployment of combat aviation in Azerbaijan’s occupied lands and arrangement of training flights is an indicator of the invader thinking of the May revolutionists who call themselves democrats.

The recent developments give a ground to say that the new political elite in Armenia has no idea on how to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that is why Nikol Pashinyan is engaged in repeating false and outdated thoughts. Facing the lack of ideas, the prime minister makes such groundless statements to win the support of his public.

Since the political risk has not yet been eliminated, the Armenian government is yet unable to attract new investments in country’s economy and fulfill their promises given to citizens by improving their social conditions. Former presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan who are considered the main organizers of the March 1 events are still free. Besides that Kocharyan sues Pashinyan for insulting his honor and dignity. It all proves the chaos in domestic policy created by external pressure.

It seems that the new government led by Pashinyan sees the solution to the profound issues facing the country not in real steps but in adventurist statements.

By saying that no changes occurred in their foreign policy course, they are primarily trying to deceive Russia. However, the Armenian lobby are underhandedly sweating their guts out to arrange the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Nikol Pashinyan.

Meanwhile, the undefined date of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to Yerevan further increases the risk for Armenia.

Finally, some consider Pashinyan’s supporters to be democrats. Being a democrat means being fair and honest. A democrat respects the supremacy of law, is not an invader and never claims for the lands belonging to other countries and so on.

Azerbaijan can never view Pashinyan and his supporters as democrats. First of all, the head of this political grouping, as the Armenian prime minister, repeatedly violated the international law by visiting the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. By acting this way, he ignored the supremacy of law. By holding drills in Azerbaijan’s occupied lands, he proved that Armenia is an invader country. By telling a lie at the session of the UN General Assembly he demonstrated the disrespect to every country, international community and its opinion.

A Nobel Peace award was conferred on the first and last president of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev, who is, however, responsible for the 20 January tragedy and for creating a ground for occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh. Due to these and other steps Mikhail Gorbachev is an executioner for Azerbaijan and the supporter of those who perpetrated the Khojaly genocide. He is the murderer of Azerbaijan’s elderly people, women and children martyred during the January events and in Karabakh.

Let’s touch about one more thing. The speech of US President Donald Trump about the achievements of the past two years caused laughter during the 73rd UN session, because those present knew that Trump was exaggerating the works done. But Pashinyan did not exaggerate, he told an outright lie. If those present knew that Armenia’s prime minister showed disrespect and lied to them, they would probably throw boots on him…

Azerbaijan is not only interested but also dreams of Armenia ruled by a government that prefers reasonable thinking and is far from the ill-minded Armenian ideas. For Azerbaijan, Nikol Pashinyan, who proved the opposite in the past five months, is not different from Gorbachev. Whatever he wears, the patch is still obvious. Because a lie does not last long since the shoes it wears are already torn.