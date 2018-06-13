Mexican expert: Project of Southern Gas Corridor will lead to great success in future

© Getty Images https://report.az/storage/news/d0cecf0ed7a9a18964815d1ecaaa8f6d/3497a4c6-1411-4e0d-a574-0f49dc2fb559_292.jpg

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ / "Project of Southern Gas Corridor will lead to great success in the future".

Report was told by General Director of Mexican Petroleum University, Ernesto Rios Patron.

According to him, the project has used the most advanced experience, the management has been carried out at a high level: "The relevant intergovernmental agreements have been signed, and participating countries have contributed to this issue".

E. Patron also mentioned the role of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

According to him, the company has great experience and can implement projects aimed at strengthening the energy security of the region.