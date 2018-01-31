Kremlin report: Putin’s friends are "enemies" of United States - COMMENT

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev https://report.az/storage/news/158220ac5b2604521c5d6f5db336d38d/47c47a3e-7af3-4692-84ce-96c307604910_292.jpg

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ The confrontation between White House and Kremlin that started in the middle of last century continues.

After World War II, this situation was regarded as a "cold war". Regardless of how it’s called, it is the struggle of the two poles of the world against each other. Although they do not occupy each other's territory, they carry out armed confrontation in the territories of other countries and nations.

The details of the Kremlin report which was submitted by the US Department of Treasury to the Congress on January 30, were disclosed. The list includes the names of 114 high-ranking officials of Russia, heads of state companies and 96 oligarchs. If the document is adopted by the Congress, then sanctions will be imposed on those individuals.

The lists ncludes prime minister Dmitry Medvedev, his deputies Igor Shuvalov, Sergei Prikhodko, Alexander Khlopin, Vitaly Mutko, Arkadi Dvorkovich, Arkady Dvorkovich, Olga Golodets, Dmitry Kozak, Dmitry Rogozin, defense minister Sergey Shoygu, minister for economic development Maksim Oreshkin, minister of culture Vladimir Medinsky, minister of communications and mass media Nikolai Nikiforov, minister of agriculture Aleksandr Tkachov, minister of energy, Alexander Novak, minister of finance Anton Siluanov, minister of foreign affairs Sergey Lavrov, minister of internal affairs Vladimir Kolokoltsev, chairman of State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, chief of staff of the presidential executive office Anton Vaino, Chief of the main Intelligence Directorate of Russia, Igor Korobov, head of Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov , Press-Secretary of Russian president Dmitri Peskov, President’s assistant Vladislav Surkov, Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev , Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia Valery Gerasimov, Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin, Prosecutor General of Russia Yury Chaika, president of Russian Railways Oleg Belozyorov, President of Rostec Corporation Sergey Chemezov, Director General of ROSATOM Alexey Likhachev, president of the Transneft Nikolay Tokarev, Chairman of the Management Board of Gazprombank Andrey Akimov, Head of Aeroflot Vitaly Savelyev, President of Bashneft Andrey Shishkin, General Director of Tatneft Nail Maganov. The list also includes the names of Russian billionaires of Azerbaijani origin. They are Araz Agalarov, Farhad Ahmadov, God Nisanov, Zarakh Iliyev and Vahid Alakbarov. The list also includes the name of Alakbarov’s partner Leonid Fedun. The Kremlin report also includes the names of Ayrat and Radik, sons of former president of Tatarstan, Putin’s friends Arkadi, Boris Rotenberg and Gennady Timchenko. Three Russian oligarchs of Armenian origin have also been included in the list – president of Tashir group Samvel Karapetyan, President of Rosgosstrakh Danil Khachaturov and owner of Magnit supermarket, president of football club Krasnodar Sergey Galitsky.

Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the Russian State Duma, said: "The new US sanction will damage the interests of the European business. The new sanctions by our colleagues in the other part of ocean is another attempt to intervene in Russia's internal policy. Nevertheless, when it comes to sanctions, it's also important to consider their impact on US citizens."

Russian President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that after carefully analyzing the Kremlin report, he can comment on it. He noted that publishing such a list could potentially damage the weight of businessmen and politicians. D.Peskov called the approach to the list as was «generalized" and explained his position with the presence of all Russian leaderships. Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the document with proverb “The dogs may bark, but the caravan moves on. Russia needs to deal with its internal issues.”

In any case, it is assumed that no sanctions will be imposed on any individual in the list. This is regarded as the White House's compliance with the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) adopted by Congress in July 2017. Although it is not anticipated to impose restriction on the individuals in the list based on this document, it may cause barriers for them in future.

In other words, those listed on the list can be called "adversaries" for the US. According to CAATSA, the respective companies and companies of the third countries, which are engaged in large-scale cooperation with Russian companies, as well as buying weapons in the large amount of money from Russia, will also be subject to US sanctions.

By the way, on restrictive measures against 33 Russian organizations went into effect on January 29. Many of those companies are related with Russia's military-industrial complex. Their names were disclosed on October 26, 2017. As it’s seen from Kremlin report, members of Vladimir Putin's team and businessmen who have good relations with him are "enemies" of the United States. The document was published 57 days before the presidential election in Russia. It can also be called a specific gift or Washington's "pre-election gift" to Moscow. Because the investigation with Russia's intervention in the US presidential election in 2017 still continues.

Recently, Russia seems to have been very active in the weapon market. Russia signed a number of agreements in this direction with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey and India. This document prepares a legal framework for imposing sanctions on those countries in the future. For example, a contract was signed between Turkey and Russia on purchase of S-400 anti-missile defense complex. In line with this law, the United States may impose sanctions against Turkey.

Even though US is not take that step, that law will give grounds to put pressure on Ankara. This document can also be evaluated in terms of international community. Therefore, the United States will continue to increase the pressure on Russia. According to this document, the White House considers those who collaborate with Moscow as its "enemy".

US used to impose sanctions against Iran. Those who cooperated with Tehran ignoring those sanctions used to face pressure from Washington. The Kremlin report can also be reviewed in such prospect.

Three Armenian billionaires of Armenian origin whose names were included in the report carry out different projects in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. The owner of Tashir company Samvel Karapetyan who lives in Russia, transferred $2.5 million to the charity television marathon (Telethon) held under the motto of "Fruitful Karabakh". Tashir company plans to invest $ 1 billion in Armenian energy sector.

Then it turns out that Armenia and the Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh will be deprived of assistance from such companies as "Tashir"? Hardly. Because the sanctions of the United States, as a rule, does not affect Armenia and the Armenians in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. We have witnessed that when sanctions were imposed on Iran.

Thereby, Washington will impose sanctions stemming from this document against Russia’s friends that are obstacles for the United States. The document has not been adopted yet. It’s not ruled out that the reviewing of this document will take some time. And it will be hardly introduced so soon. In all cases, Washington will have another opportunity to put pressure on the opposing states, particularly on Russia. According to the Kremlin report, Vladimir Putin's friends are almost the "enemies" of United States of America.