How much Azerbaijani political parties spent in 2014? - LIST

Baku. January 5. REPORT.AZ/ More than 50 political parties registered in Azerbaijan by the Ministry of Justice. Some of these organizations are actively functioning. Report conducted a survey, how much money was spent by the leading political parties on rent and utilities in 2014.

The spokesperson of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Huseyn Pashayev said that the statement of expenses in 2014 is not ready yet.

Note that in 2013, the YAP utilities totaled 382,152 manats.

Report was told in Musavat Party, the central party headquarters spent 3660 manats for a year. Annual consumption of telephone is 2400, water - 150, the light - 3,000 manats. In general, the annual utility expenses in the central staff made 5,550 manats.

The chairman of the party Umid Iqbal Aghazadeh says, as the central headquarters of the party he uses his own house, so they don't have the cost of renting premises. Annual utility costs of staff in 2014 amounted to 13,200 manats.

Deputy Chairman of the The Party “Classic” Popular Front of Azerbaijan (PCPFA) Khazar Teyyublu said that the central headquarters of the party do not spend money, as it belongs to one of the members of PCPFA. Utility expenses of staff is approximately 1 500 manats per year.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Liberal Party (ALP) Avaz Temirkhan noted that the party has no headquarters.

Chairman of the Citizens and Development Party (CDP)Ali Aliyev said that the central party headquarters is located in its own office building. Utility costs of the central headquarters make 1,200 manats per year.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Democratic Party (ADP) Sardar Jalaloglu said that newspaper Hurriyet owns the headquarters: The newspaper owns the headquarters. We do not spend money on rent. But the annual utility costs make 7,000 manats.

As Report was told by the head of central management office of Civil Solidarity Party (CSP) Samir Asadli, the headquarters owned by the party. Utility expenses make 4500 manats.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan National Independence Party (ANIP) Yusif Bagirzade said that the party has no headquarters: "We have no staff. We conduct our activities in the office of the Nasimi district. We spent about 700 manats to this office per year. Here, utility costs make 600 manats per year.

As Report was told in the Great Revival, the annual rental costs of staff is approximately 700 manats, utilities - within 600 manats.

Democratic Reforms Party (DRP) has not released the amount spent on public services for the year.