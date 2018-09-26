Global financial markets pending Fed’s decision - ANALYSIS

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Global financial markets are waiting for Fed’s decision.

According to the analytical group of Report, the next meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) ends today.

The Fed must announce its decision whether it will increase the interest rate or not at about 10:00 p.m. today. The rates are predicted to increase by 0.25 percentage point to 2-2.25% from 1.75-2%.

US targets and expectations by 2021 will be discussed at today’s meetings. The participants will assess the risk of stagnation and situation of the national currencies of the developing countries, as well as August fluctuations in the currency market and take into account in the final decision.

In case the Fed increases interest rates, this will be the fourth interest rate increase in 2018 and result in rise in USD rate against other currencies. The USD/EUR rate may fall to 1.16 from 1.17-1.18, USD/GBP rate to 1.3, the US dollar index may increase to 97-98 from 94. The increase in interest rate may also affect the commodity market. Oil and gold prices may also go down.