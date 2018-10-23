Firudin Ibrahimi - from prosecutor general to gallows at the age of 27 - RESEARCH

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Youth played an indispensable role in the history of Azerbaijan. Leaders of the Mashrota Movement, People's Republic of Azerbaijan, Azadistan, National Government of Azerbaijan and Restorers of Azerbaijan's Independence - Founders of the Republic of Azerbaijan were mostly young people.

Almas Yildirim wrote his poem "Azerbaijan, my unhappy mother oy...", featuring his tragedy.

The young people of the past days set an example for next generation with their activities and struggle for the sake of Azerbaijan and determined its criterion.

One of them was Asaf Zeynalli, who was successful in the field of culture, and another is Firudin Ibrahimi. Asaf Zeynalli was born on April 5, 1909 in Derbent, and died on October 27, 1932 in Baku. He has lived for 23 years and did great things during his short life. The novel "My Country", written by Jafar Jabbarli, is considered the most famous piece of his work. Zeynalli lives forever in the music history of Azerbaijan with this novel.

One of the streets of the capital city and Baku Music College are named after the composer.

Firudin Ibrahimi is one of the bright representatives of Azerbaijani youth, who succeeded in state establishment, politics, science and culture, although he faced the death penalty. There is no street or school named after him. This year marks the 100th anniversary of Firudin Ibrahimi, the general prosecutor of the National Government of Azerbaijan. Firudin Ibrahimi, one of the leaders of the national democratic movement in South Azerbaijan, was born on November 21, 1918 in Astara, South Azerbaijan. His father's activities cound not influence his life.

Firudin's father, Gani Ibrahimi was one of the modern intellectuals of his time. After establishing the Justice Fraction under the leadership of Mirza Mahammad Akhundzade (Sirus) in Rasht, Gilan Province, he formed a local organization of the Justice Fraction in Astara. He was repeatedly arrested and subjected to pressure because of his political views.

Firudin Ibrahimi graduated from the faculty of law, Tehran University in 1945. He joined the revolutionary movement during his student years. He was the editor-in-chief of the "Khabarri Nov" ("Eastern news") newspaper.

He was a member of the Central Committee of the Azerbaijan Democratic Party on September 3, 1945, the representative of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Iran), and the General Public Prosecutor of the National Government of Azerbaijan in 1945-1946.

On December 12, 1945, he was appointed Prosecutor-General of the National Government of Azerbaijan. Ibrahimi attended the Peace Conference in Paris in 1946. At this event, Iran was given the opportunity to comment on the position of its government on the peace treaty between the anti-Hitler coalition states and the former allies of the Fascist Germany in Europe, which won the Second World War. Ibrahimi also attended the conference as a spokesman for the National Government of Azerbaijan on August 10, 1946. He participated in the conference held in the most famous historical castle of Paris called "Luxembourg". Ibrahimi wrote his impressions on these events in his book "For Peace". Samad Bayramzadeh, the head of the South Azerbaijan branch of the Institute of Oriental Studies named after academician Z.M.Bunyadov has an exceptional role in this work.

Head of the National Government of Azerbaijan Pishavari praised Ibrahimi's statements from the Paris Peace Conference in his speech at the Tabriz State Theater Hall on September 3, 1946, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Party: “Our movement could have the reputation and glory in the world through its native language. The world knew that there was a nation with a population of five million people who wrote and read in their own language. Now poor nations of the world welcome us and look upon us as a rescuer nation."

Ibrahimi was one of the organizers of volunteer groups called "Babek", fighting against opposing forces. By the way, after his death, the organization struggle against the king. Ibrahim organized the protection of the National Government of Azerbaijan by armed groups and wrote publicist articles in "Ettelat", "Aljir", "Leader ", "Merdom", "Victory", "Politics", "Azerbaijan" newspapers revealing deficiencies in the country. Rza Shah Pahlavi and his son Mammadrza Shah pursued the policy of destroying the nationality of the Turkic Turks. They forbade the use of Azerbaijani language in the country. False history books were written about the fact that the Azerbaijani Turks were supposedly newcomers in Iran.

Ibrahimi was a defender of native language – Azerbaijani Turkish. Studying his nation, language, literature, culture and history he gave a decent reply to those who were newcomers. From this point of view, he has successfully investigated our history for the time and circumstances. Another book called "Azerbaijan speaks. Several Bright Pages from Our History" of Samad Bayramzade who is editor-in-chief of F. Ibrahimi has been re-published in 2018.The book contains articles from various times.The book contains articles from various times.Generally, these articles were written when Ibrahim was 25-28 years old. The book contains interesting points about the history of Azerbaijan and Iran.

Ibrahimi, whose scientific, political and statehood activity can be considered as an example, is also example for the future generations with his martyrdom for the sake of freedom of Azerbaijan. In an unequal battle with the merciless army of the Iranian regime, he was arrested and imprisoned after a 34-hour armed resistance in the building of the Central Committee of Azerbaijan Democratic Party.

Ibrahimi, who maintained his high esteem in prison, answered the question of one of the Iranian news agencies as follows: "What did you do when you were a prosecutor?” he replied: “We investigated the criminal cases of detainees, liberated innocent people arrested on the basis of reactionary laws. We protected the rights of the people, saved them from the oppression of the judges. "

His speech, which accuses the regime of the rebel king, is an example for Iranian libertarians today: "The day will come when all those who deprive the Iranian people of their rights, who violate their cultural and national dignity, fill their own pockets with gold, will have to answer for their treachery and crimes before the people”.

Ibrahimi was hanged on May 23, 1947 in the garden of Gulustan, Tabriz. The witnesses, relatives and family members said the execution took place early in the morning at about 5 o'clock. He addressed those who gathered around the gallows: "Soon the people of Azerbaijan will win, and again the National Government will be established in Azerbaijan. Long live the unity of peoples of Azerbaijan and Iran! Long live native Motherland Azerbaijan!"

Ibrahimi's patriotic, heroic and beautiful humanistic image was created in the poem "Future Day" by people's writer Mirza Ibragimov and poet Madina Gulgun's poem "Firudin". Habib Sahir, Fethiye Hoshginabi, Balash Azuroglu, Madina Gülgün, Sohrab Tahir, Khalil Rza, Arif Safa, Tariyel Umid created his poetic image.

Ibrahimi’s education, with the perfect world view could be served the power in Iran, Mahammadrza shah and gain as a great wealth. However, he chose honorable way and served his nation - Azerbaijan. He once again proved that those who serve with dignity are not forgotten, are loved and modeled. Azerbaijani history is proud of Ibrahimi's life and activities are remembered by solving the problems facing the nation.

The 73-year anniversary of the National Government of Azerbaijan, established by him and his colleagues will be marked on December 12. No matter how rhetorical it is, it can be said that the date of the birth of the prominent public, political and state figure of Azerbaijan can be considered as a major allusion for big targets.