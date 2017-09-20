Fed creates artificial price rise to soar interest rates

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ The US Federal Reserve System (Fed) has set the inflation target as a prerequisite for increasing its accounting rate.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency believe, Fed seeks to achieve artificial price increases to get inflation target at 2%.Thus, as a result of the decline of annual inflation from 2.4% to 1,6% in the U.S. in March, Fed has taken several ways to restore inflation.

First of all, Fed has managed to lower the US dollar. Thus, US President Donald Tramp's disclosures about the positive impact of cheaper US dollar on the economy played an important role. Also, the US has contributed to the rise in global prices of goods and services by supporting oil prices above $ 50/barrel.

Notably, In August, annual inflation in the US soared by 1.9% up to 2%. This will allow Fed to reduce its balance by the year end and to increase its rate of return in December.