Experts: Tensions in global economy may arise in Q3

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ This time global financial markets will react calmly to the Federal Reserve's decision to increase the discount rate.

Analytical group of Report News Agency believes that, at this time rise in interest rates will not have a significant impact on global financial markets. The reason is the increase in oil prices on world commodity markets. Oil prices close to the maximum level this year has led to a more stable stock market and currency rates.

It is assumed that the global financial markets may face negative trend from the third quarter (Q3). The main reason is challenges against the background of weak growth in Chinese economy.

The negative indicators from the world's main oil consumer is projected to decrease oil prices due to the lower demand. Tensions in global economy may arise in third quarter due to the Fed's plan to increase interest rate along with the factor of China. As a result, oil and gold prices will drop, stock indexes to decline and dollar is expected to strengthen in foreign exchange markets.