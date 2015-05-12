Experts: In 20 years the mediators couldn't achieve progress in settlement of Karabakh conflict - OPINION

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Due to the signing of the Bishkek ceasefire agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, stopped killing people on the frontline, says the political analyst Andrei Epifantsev to Report, commenting on the signing of the agreement in Bishkek 21 years ago on a ceasefire in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

"The Bishkek agreement actually served its purpose. Alternatives to stop the war, the fighting was not available", said A.Epifantsev.

According to him, the purpose of this agreement was to achieve the ceasefire and the goal achieved.

"Good or bad, but we can see the ceasefire are not obeying at all, but in general agreement worked and was successful. The most important thing is that, people are not dying now and there is an opportunity to try to resolve the issue peacefully", said the analyst.

According A.Epifantsev, there are no prospects of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict today: "All options, all possibilities, including the most fantastic, enumerated."

He stressed that, the South Caucasus was on the periphery of international attention.

"It's not so important for the world like Ukraine, as what is happening in Syria and Iraq, what is happening with the Iranian problem."

The expert expressed his doubt that, the West and Russia will push for a decision on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

In turn, the political analyst Ilgar Velizade stressed that over the past more than two decades have passed since the entry into force of the ceasefire, the situation not only on the front lines, but in general in the framework of the negotiation process has deteriorated markedly.

"This, by the way, should a serious cause for concern as the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and its neighbors, and, in general, all those involved in regional security," - he said, adding that the work of the Co-Chairs as a mediators in all the years of the negotiation process is not proved to be correct.

"Flirting with the aggressor country and to make the satisfaction is an integral part of the plan to preserve the status quo in the negotiation process for years", said I.Velizade.

"Despite calls for the change, no one but Azerbaijan has aken any real steps in the direction of changes. In these circumstances, the ceasefire has long been turned into a purely conditional agreement on noninfringement configuration of the frontline. Because the multiple violations during the day became a commonplace, testifying the fact that the war goes on, though its methods have changed. It's trench warfare, which acts as a background for the complex political processes related to the settlement", said the expert.

At the same time, he expressed hope that the changing interests of major players will lead to the fact that the status quo as it's unprofitable, and in the case of Russia, so overlaid that other way but to force Armenia to start a process of de-occupation of Azerbaijani lands have not remain.

"The limit of the concessions and opportunities flirting with Yerevan is so exhausted, only hope for the power factor as a way to have a real impact on the behavior of the aggressor", concluded the analyst.