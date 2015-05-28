Experts about visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister in Russia - COMMENT

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Russia today are political bargaining in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, according to political analysts, commenting on the results of the recent visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Moscow, Russia.

"Harmonization of the political and economic interests of the parties is a prerequisite for sustained movement towards addressing common issues. Each side has own interests", said Russian political analyst Konstantin Kalachev.

According to him, presently Azerbaijan and Russia are a kind of bargaining and "waiting for unilateral decisions do not have to."

In turn, Azerbaijani political scientist Gabil Huseynli considers the results of the visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Moscow breakthrough.

"There are some very positive results. First, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced foreign policy issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as a priority.

Secondly, I think that Russia has agreed with Azerbaijan's position that without a solution of the conflict, will not be discussed the issue of accession of the republic to the Eurasian Economic Union and the Customs Union", he said.

According to him, Russia is determined to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and conflict resolution will take place in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, but the brunt of the settlement will be on shoulders of the Russian side.

Commenting on the issue of Azerbaijan's relations with the West, the expert stressed that every country, including Azerbaijan, pursuing its own national strategic interests.

"Azerbaijan long ago has being demanded from the Western world to resolve this conflict, but Western countries demonstrated double standards in relation to the settlement of the conflict and did nothing over the years. Solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict does not break ties and relations of Azerbaijan with the West. Azerbaijan has never declared refusal of Western values. The republic has always held and now holds restrained, balanced and pragmatic policy", said G.Huseynli.