​Expert: Erecting a monument to Nzhdeh in Yerevan is a propaganda of fascism at the state level - OPINION

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Installation of the monument to a fascist general Garegin Nzhdeh, serving the Nazis, is a kind of the Armenian demarche against Russia that Yerevan accused of the defeat of the Armenian forces in April events, Report was told by Senior Researcher, Institute of Law and Human Rights of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS) Rizvan Huseynov.

"Installation of the monument to a fascist general Garegin Nzhdeh, serving the Nazis, is a kind of the Armenian demarche, very meaningless actually, with what they tried to draw the world's attention to their offence on Russia. After their failure in April fighting events on the front line in Nagorno-Karabakh, even the Armenian leadership had the impression that Russia was to blame because it supports Azerbaijan. Although we all know that over the centuries, and all these years it has always supported Armenia and the Armenian people", -. Huseynov said.

"In fact, the gist is that the monument was not installed by some amateurs or public organizations, the opening ceremony directly involved the president of Armenia that already says a lot. This is a direct promotion of fascism at the state level", said Huseynov.

The researcher noted In late XIX century such political movements as Gnchak and Dashnaktsutiun, which back the world terror and ideological roots of fascism, were the bearers of hostility ideas towards other nations in Armenia..

"These parties promoted that it was necessary to destroy the Turkish Muslims, which are obstacles to the creation of "The Great Armenia" and reaching of purposes of the all world Armenians," he added.

According to him, the problem lies in the fact that the European and world community, which fed Dashnaktsutyun and Gnchak, using them at that time, is now turning a blind eye to the fact that there is a already probably the fifth or sixth generation of idea bearers.

Huseynov said that Nzhdeh wrote books such as Hitler's "Mein Kampf", in which he ideologically justified the methods of how the Armenian political elite should destroy and kill the Turkic Muslim population to create "the Great Armenia".

"Today Garegin Nzhdeh is a symbol, a role-model of a good respectable Armenian who loves his country", the analyst stressed.

"This man was an executioner as Drastamat Kanayan. These people led the Armenian Legion, in the ranks of which not less than 20,000 Armenians fought on the side of the Nazis", said Huseynov.

According to him, today the Russian public does not react to the fact of placing the pro-fascist monument to Armenian General in Yerevan, which may indicate that today the media and the Russian media are made up of pro-Armenian representatives, journalists and presenters.

"Pursuing the policy of expulsion of non-Armenian population, Yerevan is setting a monument,thus confirming that, yes, they are fascists, fascism will flourish in the country, and they will promote fascism to the younger generation," said the expert.