Expert: Presidential election in Iran did not bring sensations - COMMENT

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ The victory of incumbent President Hassan Rouhani in Iran general election means that what he has done in the last four years needs to continue.

Azertbaijani political scientist Tofig Abbasov told Report, commenting on the results of the presidential elections in Iran.

Elections of the Iranian president did not bring sensations. The analysts predicted the victory of Hasan Rouhani in the first round. In many respects, the victory of this candidate provides a transcript of the domestic political atmosphere in the Islamic Republic, as well as the role and significance of this country in the regional scenario”, T. Abbasov said.

According to him, Iran is a country that follows its course and has a very limited composition of external allies. "The country has to rely only on itself," he added.

The expert noted that politically active forces of the country understand this perfectly, making a bet on the paradigm of self-sufficiency.

“In this sense, the forces that rely on Rouhani's victory realize that what he has done in the last 4 years needs to be continued. Rouhani is in some ways considered a master of compromises, and vote of confidence provided to Rouhani seems the most correct and pragmatic choice of the national voter in terms of avoiding external pressure on Iran's position after the Vienna agreement between Iran and the six on the nuclear program”, summarized T. Abbasov.