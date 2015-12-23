​Expert: OSCE Minsk Group slows down, but doesn't stimulate process of Nagorno-Karabakh settlement - OPINION

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Minsk Group slows down, but does not stimulate the process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, Russian political analyst, Candidate of Historical Sciences Oleg Kuznetsov stated to Report, commenting on the recent summit meeting in Bern and the results of the year in the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"In 2015, the fate of this settlement has become, in my opinion, more uncertain. The meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia Ilham Aliyev and Serzh Sargsyan, held on December 19 in Bern, once again made my opinion truth. All the official statements made at the expense of different parties and participants on its results, and the general sense is that everything is once again transferred to the next year ", said Kuznetsov.

He recalled the statement of the OSCE Minsk Group on the results of this meeting, stating that the president "expressed particular concern on casualties, including killed, civilians, that happened after the use of heavy weapons."

"As if no one knows in the OSCE Minsk Group knows, that Armenia and Azerbaijan have been in a state of war in Nagorno-Karabakh for 25 years and seven occupied Azerbaijani districts is the frontline with several rows of field fortifications, reconnaissance of the front edge position of the opposing sides is constantly conducted and all this does not stop for a quarter century", said the analyst.

According to him, having arranged a meeting of presidents of the OSCE Minsk officials for the next calendar year, they only justified their necessity and the need to provide funding for the continuation of their activities.

"Intensive negotiations in 2014 and the results were completely disavowed by holding large-scale military exercises involving, according to official Yerevan, over 46 thousand personnel and more than 5 thousand technical units in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. In other words, when it comes to peace, the official Yerevan starts to rattle the weapon and negotiations are postponed for another year, and at the same time the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by the Armenian side lengthens until the new "high-level summit." In this sense, the OSCE Minsk Group slows down, not stimulates the process of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which results in irritation among the public of Azerbaijan ", - the expert believes.