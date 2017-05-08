Expert: Future of entire European community set in French presidential election - COMMENT

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ The future of the European community, Eurozone as a whole was set at the presidential election in France.

The political scientist Tofig Abbasov told Report, commenting on the victory of socialist Emmanuel Macron in the presidential elections in France and the impact of results on the region and world.

"Because in the case of Le Pen's victory, the “crack on board of the European vessel” would spread further and could become wider," he said.

According to him, Macron's victory in France means the victory of supporters of globalization. “This is primarily an American establishment, this is official Berlin with indefatigable Angela Merkel. They believe that the future is with Europe, the future with globalization", said T. Abbasov.

According to him, when elections are held not in Western countries, but, for example, in post-Soviet countries, Western politicians and political technologists are beginning to look at these processes under a microscope and make a mountain out of a molehill.

"And now in France, I would say, anti-democratic waves were going on openly and everyone was drag by the head and ears to block the candidacy of Le Pen, as she is a nationalist, a radical, and so on.

All possible levers were used, permissible and not permissible in order to give a step and drop Le Pen", expert said.

Speaking about Emmanuel Macron, T. Abbasov pointed out that he is quite a young man and is not wise with the experience of political struggle, like his other like-minded people.

"He is just entering his 40s. I think this is a fresh stream in the French and European political elites, given the fact that, in a sense, his victory is unexpected, because there were other equally attractive candidates in the first round. It is enough to remember those who left the race from the first round, there were interesting figures - Fillon, Waltz. Macron has managed to dispose himself correctly", he said.

The expert does not expect any major changes in the structure of world geopolitics following the results French elections.

"If Macron succeeds in implementing the promised reforms, he will do it evolutionarily. On another hand, he will not restore relations with Russia, which will show that he follows the path of Euro-Atlanticism. Official Paris in near future will not attract the attention of the world's elite, social forces. It is inherent to the socialists and the left to be cautious, not to succumb to some kind of jerky element", T. Abbasov said.

"We must understand that France's support for Armenia always exists. And the American, French, and generally Western elites secretly support the Armenian line", Abbasov said commenting on approach of the newly elected French president to settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. According to him, Paris supports Yerevan very cautiously, since Azerbaijan in the regional politics is of much greater interest than Armenia, which is "clamped" and has no chances for maneuverability.

"Official Paris will work very cautiously in this direction and will never emphasize supporting Azerbaijan in the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It will most likely be semi-neutral, that is, support an equidistant approach, but nevertheless in favor of Armenia", expert believes.