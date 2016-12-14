Expert: Choice of Tillerson as Secretary of State doesn’t mean warming relations with Russia

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Adherence to hegemonic traditions of United States is the main feature of new presidential administration.

Political scientist Tofig Abbasov told Report, commenting on decision of US President-elect Donald Trump to pick head of oil giant ExxonMobile Rex Tillerson as secretary of state and possible influence of this to relations with Russia.

According to him, with all maneuverability, the republicans were always supporters of tough line.

“Once sympathy of new president and secretary of state towards Russia and eastern world and support of normalization of relations, doesn’t necessarily stipulate warming in relations between US and Russia”, the expert said.

Experts believes the US will maintain its roll force for stiff opposition with Russia.

“American politics is not such a simple mechanism to switch to different mode with single button. As we know, policies of American state are determined by such serious institutions like Senate, Congress, Pentagon, banking sector, business elite, which is tied up with transnational corporations. All these structures, which never fall for any promises, have their own lobbyists in political corridors. They maintain precise coordination which stipulates to act from the position of super power”, he said.

T. Abbasov also noted that all elected persons, institutes in the United States assume commitment to ensure supremacy of American interests on global geopolitical scale.

“The main point here is adherence to traditions of hegemonic power of United States”, the expert added.

According to him, new administration will develop new options for influencing global political processes to restore lost positions and reputation of United States as a global power, manage turning points for US benefit, which will be reflected in statistic indicators and data.

“This concerns international business, recovery from global crisis, conflicts in middle-east, as well as other issues including relations with China and south-eastern Asia. There are more than enough problems”, the expert said.

Talking about possible changes in situation in South Caucasus related with appointment of new secretary of state in United States, T. Abbasov noted that there is no reason for Azerbaijan to change its foreign policy or approach to settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“We are fated to keep balancing position. This is an only possible option for Azerbaijan. We maintain relations with all – western, eastern and Islamic countries”, he stated.

Expert underlined that Azerbaijan’s state policy is built not for a week or month, but for a long term perspective.

“It must be justified and pragmatic. Official Baku manages well in this sense. Essence of Azerbaijani politics implies getting common rational results based on equal conditions”, T. Abbasov added.