Daily Wire: Armenia Fund is far from the innocuous “humanitarian” group it purports to be

Backing of the Armenia Fund by Democrats could have the makings of its own foreign interference scandal, Report informs citing the article by Paul Miller, president and executive director of the news and public policy group Haym Salomon Center, published on The Daily Wire.

According to the article, the contingent of impeachment investigators in Congress are, in fact, linked to the foreign spy, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund that lobbies Yerevan's interests in Washington, therefore, they should first clean their own house.

"While the Armenia Fund spotlights its work on infrastructure projects such as “schools, roads, hospitals, and community centers,” it is far from the innocuous “humanitarian” group it purports to be. The fund’s affiliates include the Armenian Assembly of America and the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), two political lobbies that campaign in Congress for greater American funding of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh," the article says.

According to Miller, at their core, the Armenian lobbies’ activities serve to drive Armenia and Azerbaijan further away from peace, including through the ANCA’s rejection of the Madrid Principles.

He also drew attention to the corruption scandal around the fund and its support from some Democrat senators.

"House Democrats have done the Armenian people no favors by supporting the Armenia Fund and ANCA. Now, as they lead the charge on impeachment, it’s only fair to call out their hypocrisy. How can they stand against alleged presidential corruption when for years they backed an Armenian Diaspora telethon which has been exposed for its corruption?"

He also notes that the declining fund’s supporters and telethon guests over the years include House Democrats like Reps. Schiff, Jackie Speier (CA), Frank Pallone (NJ), Tulsi Gabbard (HI), and Brad Sherman (CA), among others, and all are highly vocal in the impeachment conversation.

"How can Democrats, on the one hand, target President Trump’s associates in the impeachment process over their alleged activities as unregistered foreign agents, but on the other hand ignore that a foreign government-established fund whose board president is Armenia’s own president also remains unregistered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act?"