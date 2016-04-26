 Top
    Close photo mode

    Brent crude oil price may drop to 40 USD

    Brent crude oil in May exceeded target level of 50 USD / barrel and may continue till the level of 53 USD/barrel

    Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Brent" crude oil price may drop to 40 USD/barrel in world markets.

    Analytical group of Report says that according to technical analysis of Brent crude oil in the coming days, the price may fall to 40 USD/barrel and rise again.

    But in the case of disclosure of the news that will have a negative impact on prices, unexpectedly "Brent" will drop below the level of 40 USD/barrel and the first target can be 37 USD/barrel, the next target is minimum level of the year - 27 USD/barrel.

    At present, the probability is approximately 5-10%. The forecast is based on the fact that "Brent" crude oil in May exceeded the target level of 50 USD / barrel and may continue till the level of 53 USD / barrel . There is a very little chance that "Brent" crude can rise to the level of 65 USD / barrel. For this there must be serious problems in production in US and other major oil producing countries.

    Analytical group of Report News Agency believes, "Brent" crude will fluctuate between 43-53 USD/barrel in summer months. According to officials in Indonesia that joined OPEC again this year, oil price at 45 USD/barrel is fully consistent with the current situation and does not consider negotiations to freeze production very necessary.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi