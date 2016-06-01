Arrest of generals: Serzh Sargsyan gradually admits Armenia's April defeat - COMMENT

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ The four-day fighting in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan have dispelled myths about the power of Armenia. After the April fighting, the Armenian authorities and their patrons have resorted to various methods to increase the enthusiasm.

First of all, in this respect the army leadership is criticized. This is confirmed by layoffs of high-ranking officials by Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and launching criminal cases in recent years.

On May 30 Head of armament department, General Mels Chilingeryan, colonels Mher Papyan and Armen Margaryan were arrested. Criminal cases against them on the facts of providing the Armenian army with low-quality goods and overpricing them.

On May 12 head of department of automotive Service of the Armed Forces, Colonel David Abrahamyan was arrested and a criminal investigation into negligence of officials of Military Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

According to the decree signed by Serzh Sargsyan on April 26 Deputy Minister on logistical equipment of Defense of Armenia Alik Mirzabekyan, head of communication services, Major General Komitas Muradyan and Head of Intelligence Department of the General Staff Arshak Karapetyan.

According to the Armenian media, the arrests are carried out by anti-corruption scheme of Prosecutor General Gevorg Kostanyan. The Armenian media called this process a "sanitary cleaning" in the armed forces.

It is assumed that the process started before the April fighting on the frontline.

From this point of view, the arrests by the prosecutor general scheme is regarded as little confidence of Serzh Sargsyan in the Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan.

On February 19, the anti-corruption center Transparency International conducted a check at the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

The report released by the center said: "The minister of defense and some employees of the ministry hold a number of shopping centers with non-transparent financial activities or part of the shares."

The structure stated that family members and friends of Ohanyan and other officials of the Ministry are trying to find a common ground with the monitoring officials and asked to close their eyes to wrongdoings.

At the protest, which took place in Yerevan two days before a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan in Vienna, held on 16 May, the rebels demanded resignation of Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Yuri Khachaturyan and his Deputy Haykaz Bagramyan.

Also, speaking about the results of the four-day war, the Armenian Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan noted that allegedly "Azerbaijan has not taken any strategic position."

Once again it was proved that Armenia does not have the financial and spiritual powers to single-handedly and arbitrarily hold in the occupied territories.

A social aid for the Armenian servicemen in amount of 72,000 Dram (220 AZN) is not issued completely. They are paid only a half of the funds.

The Armenian army does not have enough raincoats and tents to protect themselves from the rain.

On his Facebook page a spokesman for the Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan admitted that cloak-tents get wet and do not have time to dry before the next duty: "We are working on solving this problem."

The Armenian mass media spread information about the untold wealth of a retired general, MP, chairman of the Union of volunteers "Yerkrapah" Manvel Grigoryan.

Thus, what is happening once again proves:

- Armenian statehood doesn't exist

- Without outside help the Armenians will not be able to keep the Azerbaijani lands occupied;

- Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh are hostages of external forces and the Armenian "power";

- Foreign forces and official Yerevan use the same Armenians who are citizens of Azerbaijan, as a tool for pursuing their own interests;

- By dismissing the generals and launching criminal cases against them, Serzh Sargsyan is trying to extend his power;

- Those in power in Armenia pretend conducting reforms in the country;

- Serzh Sargsyan gets rid of those who may cause problems for him;

- The time came when the Armenians born and lived in Nagorno-Karabakh are betrayed or Serzh Sargsyan sell his compatriots.