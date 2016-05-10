Armenia: Passion to recognize 'independence' of so-called 'Nagorno-Karabakh Republic' of those, who cannot conduct pension reform - COMMENT

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian parliament has held extraordinary session on May 10.

15 issues, including four international agreements have been entered into the agenda of the session and discussed.

There is no doubt that Armenians tried to fill a void of moral and psychological losses suffered in early April by attempt of recognition of so-called 'republic' in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

So, as if they intended to put pressure on their supporters in the west and on adherent as Russia.

On May 5, Armenian government discussed the issue regarding recognition of so-called 'Nagorno Karabakh Republic' and sent to the parliament. The issue supposed to be discussed at an extraordinary meeting of the parliament on May 10.

But the issue was not included in the agenda of the parliament.

No doubt, Armenian parliament's recognition of the so-called 'republic' in Nagorno-Karabakh will cause more harm to Armenians. If Armenians to take such a step, it can lead to ceasefire violation as well as Azerbaijan not to stop its activities until liberation of its territories. But it does not correspond to the current situation of Armenia and Russia.

Then why Armenia bring this issue into the attention again?

First of all, we can conclude that world Armenians as well as those, living in Armenia, blackmail both the West and Russia using this issue.

US State Department spokesman Mark Toner told reporters at a briefing, commenting on the issue that as other countries of the international community, the United States doesn't recognize 'Nagorno Karabakh Republic'.

However, it is stated that Azerbaijani lands occupied by Armenia, it has again been confirmed that existence of this state and so-called regime in Nagorno-Karabakh depends on foreign forces.

For example, Second Secretary of Russian Embassy to Yerevan answered question of Armenian reporters 'Why Russia sells weapons to Azerbaijan? as 'Russia sell weapons to Armenia, too'. As for the question regarding Nagorno-Karabakh, he said: 'Has Armenia recognized Karabakh? Russia cannot sell weapons to Karabakh until recognition by Armenia'.

This is a serious message to Armenia. Russian diplomat conveys that they shouldn't interfere the issue on Russian sale of weapons and cooperation with Azerbaijan. Or without the Kremlin, neither Armenian state would exist nor Armenians could occupy Nagorno-Karabakh. Of course, this answer can be expressed in any other way ...

By the way, draft law 'On military and political principles of ensuring safety of Armenia and NKR', which considers recognition of so-called 'Nagorno Karabakh Republic' has been made by MPs Zaruhi Postanjyan and Hrant Bagratyan.

The issue has been discussed in the parliament in October, 2009 and September, 2014. However, the adoption of the document postponed after both discussions.

Finally, let's go back to the top. In the extraordinary session on May 10, discussion of conducting pensions reforms has been postponed for another year, so, new Tax Code has been discussed and relevant decision adopted.

This postponement can be considered as an indicator of socio-economic situation in Armenia. In such a situation, claims of Armenian power and government on Nagorno-Karabakh seem ridiculous. Main attention again focused on three factors in settlement of exaggerated Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan, the state, which territories have been occupied, West and Russia, seeking to ensure their interests in the region.