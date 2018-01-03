UAE bans poultry imports from Russia

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ The UAE authorities have imposed a ban on imports of meat, poultry and eggs from the Kostroma region, not subjected to heat treatment, due to the outbreak of bird flu. Report informs citing the Russian media.

Earlier it was reported that the authorities of the Kostroma region has declared a quarantine for the poultry farm where the chickens discovered the flu. The genome of influenza virus And avian H5 subtype found at the poultry farm on December 19.

The ban was introduced by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. Restrictions also affected products from the Astrakhan region and Kalmykia.

In turn, the Rosselkhoznadzor reported that Russia did not receive an official notification from the United Arab Emirates about the imposed ban. A spokeswoman for the agency Yuliya Melano said that at the moment all outbreaks of avian influenza that were recorded earlier in Russia were extinguished. She stressed that as soon as an official notification is received, the Rosselkhoznadzor will immediately hold talks with colleagues from the UAE to clarify the situation.