State Committee on Standardization, Metrology and Patents to provide new technical committees

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ State Committee on Standardization, Metrology and Patents of Azerbaijan Republic will establish new technical committees.

Report informs this was stated by Chairman of the State Committee, Ramiz Hasanov.

According to him, this process extends continuously.

"We have created technical committees in the construction and agricultural industry. Now we plan to create a technical committee in the field of alternative and renewable sources of energy" said R. Hasanov.