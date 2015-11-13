SSVS: During the monitoring no causative agents of avian influenza found

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 2, the State Service of Veterinary Supervision (SSVS) under the Ministry of Agriculture start regular monitoring of the incidence of avian influenza with the participation of experts and officials of the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. Test events were held in temporary habitat for migratory birds on the Absheron Peninsula, in national parks and reserves of Shabran, Salyan, Agjabadi and Lankaran regions, including coastal areas and other areas. In addition, during the monitoring, samples were taken in the poultry and private households.

Report was told in the SSVS, in the course of monitoring pathological materials of 20 heads of wild birds and blood samples of 1,835 poultry were studied in the Republican Veterinary Laboratory. According to the information, on November 13 the study was completed and none of the samples were detected pathogen of avian influenza.

The State Service of veterinary supervision warns the population and managers of poultry farms, in regard with the migration of birds and the onset of cold weather home and industrial birds should be kept in closed conditions, not to carry out activities for self-treatment and grafting of animals (cattle, birds, fish, bees et al.), as well as the need to keep them in conditions that meet veterinary and sanitary requirements.

Next monitoring will be held on December 7.

To date, the incidence of epizootic situation of avian influenza in the country is stable.