Representatives of 56 countries discuss property management issues in Baku

Baku. November 28. REPORT.AZ/ Today Baku hosts international joint seminar on "Comparison of real estate management in the region of the UN Economic Commission and execution state of program management assessment of real estate".

Report informs an event attended by representatives of the real estate committee of 56 countries was opened by the representative of the Intergovernmental Working Group on the management of real estate UNECE Elshad Hanalibeyli.

Then, a film that reflects the work related to real estate issues in Azerbaijan was presented.

Chairman of the State Committee for Property Affairs Kerem Hasanov by giving welcome speech touched the works carried out in Azerbaijan in the field of property issues.