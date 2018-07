Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ 12 units of regional branches of "Agroleasing" began activity in the regions of Azerbaijan. Report was told by the spokesman of the Ministry of Agriculture Murtuzali Hajiyev.

The main objective is to strengthen the creation of units provided scope of services to farmers and increase the efficiency of farms.

M.Hajiyev said that, new structural units are under the serious control of the governance.