Ministry of Agriculture: Sacrificial animals to be sold cheaper

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Sacrificial animals will be sold at cheaper price in Baku fairs to be organized regarding Eid Al-Adha, compared to markets.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Agriculture, Murtuzali Hajiyev told Report.

"Up to 3,500 small-male animals will be brought to Baku on the eve of the holiday. These animals will be put on sale for the first time at the State Agricultural Production Enterprise subordinated to the Ministry of Agriculture", he said.

M.Hajiyev added that the animals were examined at the veterinary service. Currently, maximum cost of animals to be sold is being determined.

Notably, sale of sacrifice animals will be held in Narimanov district (Aliyar Aliyev Street 26, near Keshle market), Khatai district (near Nargile coffee-house), Sabail district (Seymur Mammadov Street 8, Badamdar settlement) and Yasamal district (Sharifzadeh Street 196, Ideal restaurant yard).