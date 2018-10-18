Ministry of Agriculture plans to implement new project with FAO

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Agriculture, jointly with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is planning to carry out a new project on development of sheep-breeding starting next month, head of the Veterinary Department at the ministry Asaf Omarov told Report.

According to him, the project is estimated at $1.3 million.

Omarov also noted that 700-800 bovine animals for breeding are planned to be brought to Azerbaijan from Germany and Austria by the end of this year.