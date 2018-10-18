Ministry of Agriculture plans to implement new project with FAO

https://report.az/storage/news/a8f6cb1755cc67cb3b31fa0156b83342/cb9616b4-95f6-4ae6-a4e4-8d7932593e63_292.jpg
Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Agriculture, jointly with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is planning to carry out a new project on development of sheep-breeding starting next month, head of the Veterinary Department at the ministry Asaf Omarov told Report.
According to him, the project is estimated at $1.3 million.
Omarov also noted that 700-800 bovine animals for breeding are planned to be brought to Azerbaijan from Germany and Austria by the end of this year.
Aynur BayramovaNews Author