Minister: Azerbaijan imported $ 16.9 mln citrus fruits last year

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan has imported $ 16.9 million citrus fruits in 2017."

Report informs, Agriculture Minister Heydar Asadov said at the board meeting of the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to him, citrus fruits in Azerbaijan are more organic: "Cultivated areas of citrus gardens should be increased in the country".

Minister said that Azerbaijan has less devices for fruit gardens: "Suggestions should be made soon for purchase of garden machines. We plan to bring them this year."