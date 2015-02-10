Meeting of deputy foreign minister in ‘Normandy format’ ends in Berlin

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting of deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Germany, France, and Ukraine that was held in the so-called ‘Normandy format’ ended in Berlin at about 23:00 hours Central European Time on Monday, a source at the talks told TASS.

Report informs, that the meeting had lasted about seven hours.

The source said however that the efforts to tap ways out of the crisis in southeastern Ukraine and to end the armed conflict there continued.

"Work is going on," he said, refraining from any other assessments of the consultations.

Another diplomatic sourced told TASS earlier the meeting had been marked by a fruitful atmosphere.

Consultations in Berlin were held in advance of a possible summit in the ‘Normandy format’ in Minsk on February 11.

It was known before the start of the consultations that the sides planned to focus on clearing out the details of a future joint document on settling the Ukrainian crisis.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Germany’s Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande discussed the ways of settling the bloody armed conflict in southeastern Ukraine at the talks in Moscow on February 6.