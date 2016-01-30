 Top
    Georgia imposed temporary restrictions on importation of live animals

    The reason for this blutanq disease spreading in Georgia

    Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ blutanq due to an outbreak of the blutanq disease in Varketili area near the Georgian capital Tbilisi, head of the head of the State Veterinary Supervision Service under the Ministry of Agriculture (SSVS) Azer Suleymanov signed an order. Report was told in the State Veterinary Supervision Service.

    According to the order Georgia imposed temporary restrictions on importation of live animals (cattle, sheep and camels).

    Due to the Blutanq disease in Georgia relevant structures were instructed to take all necessary measures to protect the country from the disease.

