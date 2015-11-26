EBRD tends to allocate extra funds to agricultural sector

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Despite the fact that share of the oil sector in the economy with the development of agriculture has declined in recent years, the agricultural sector is growing due to development of non-oil sector.

Report informs, this was stated by Neil McCain, the head of the representative office of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

According to McCain, the EBRD had helped agriculture by partner banks so far: "It is good that at present, the share of agriculture in the economy rose from 13% to 15%. We want to allocate assistance for development of the industry. About 11 projects have been funded so far and their total value is 40 million Euros".

McCain also informed that in the framework of technical assistance for agriculture, EBRD will be able to allocate 300 thousand Euros to each customer in the future.