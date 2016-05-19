Demand for fertilizers in Azerbaijan satisfied by 17%

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of fertilizer consumption in Azerbaijan in the past year amounted to 152 thousand tons.

Report informs Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov said at the conference "Product - fertilizer derivative", held within the framework of international exhibitions WorldFood Azerbaijan 2016 and CaspianAgro 2016.

The Minister noted that over the past 2-3 years, positive changes were observed in the agricultural sector:"A new stage of development have begun. Measures are being taken to resolve the existing problems and the diversification of the agricultural sector. Particular attention is paid to the development of cotton and silk.There is a need to need to resolve the problem of fertilizer.Scientists have calculated that the demand for fertilizer in the agricultural sector of the country is equal to 1 mln ton. We can meet only 16-17% of demand.Despite this, there is some growth.So, if in 2014, 85 thousand tons of fertilizer was consumed, last year the figure amounted to 152 thousand tons."