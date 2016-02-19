China expands economic cooperation with Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Chinese companies are exploring opportunities to invest in promising projects in Azerbaijan. In connection with this in the future it is expected to increase the number of Chinese companies operating in Azerbaijan.

Report informs Counsellor of Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan Hu Yu said during a round table in Baku dedicated to the economic development of China.

"Azerbaijan and China expand cooperation in various fields.We have the opportunity to do so. Trade turnover between the two countries is quite low, however, we note the annual increase.Last year, China entered the top ten trade partners of Azerbaijan.I hope that in the future we will enter the top five.According to China's statistics, 31 Chinese companies operating in Azerbaijan.Azerbaijani statistics indicate 80 companies with Chinese capital in Azerbaijan."

According to him, in recent months, a lot of Chinese companies are studying the possibility of investing in various projects in Azerbaijan.