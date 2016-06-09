Azerbaijani products checked in Russian customs pose serious problems - PHOTO

Khachmaz. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Some of agricultural products exported from Azerbaijan to Russia returned back because of doubts about their origin after the inspection by the relevant bodies.

Entrepreneur engaged in the export of agricultural products to Russia Nurlan Mammadov said to the North bureau correspondent of Report News Agency.

He said that this issue resulted in mass protests of entrepreneurs: " Some problems arose in the export of agricultural products to Russia. Our products either returned back or samples sent to laboratories that are causing delivery delays. Because of delays in delivery up to 10 days goods are being wasted.

Businessman Aliyar Huseynov said that his four freight cars returned back with agricultural products and entrepreneur suffered a huge loss. "We ask for help from relevant bodies of Azerbaijan.

Products sent to Russia return back and these products, regardless of where they are made in - Turkey or Azerbaijan, are checked deeply. During the inspections freight cars are kept in Russian customs office those products are losing quality."

to North bureau correspondent of Report News Agency. The return of the products from Russia causing mass discontent of businessmen who export fruits and vegetables.

Deputy Chief of Khachmaz Customs Zal Zalov said

Upon completion of the investigation by Customs Administration in accordance with the requirements of legislation of the Customs Administration the products are exported to the Russian Federation. Until recently, the process was normal.But a few days ago, a number of agricultural products exported from Azerbaijan to Russia came back with the decision of the Customs Department. After the return of the products it was claimed that they were made in Turkey. "

Zal Zalov added that the negotiations underway with the Russian side to resolve the issue: Certain steps have been taken by the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan and management of Khachmaz Customs Office for solving the problems with export of agricultural products to the Russian Federation.At present, negotiations are underway with the Russian side and letters sent on this issue." Report was informed in press service of the State Customs Committee the number of cases when agricultural products sent to Russian Federation by farmers and owners return for various reasons increased:

"Last time a large quantity of tomatoes sent to Russia returned back, part of the products not allowed to country were completely waste.

Appropriate authorities of neighboring country said origin of goods has not been properly recorded in the documents.

According to the press service of the Committee, the lack of a certificate of origin for goods exported to Russia does not correspond to reality:

"After the provision of all the necessary documents stipulated by law agricultural products and other goods allowed to export from Azerbaijan to the Russian Federation . Therefore, the arguments put forward regarding returned tomato products and lack of certificate of origin does not correspond to reality."

According to the press service of the Committee, the State Customs Committee officially appealed to the relevant authorities of Russian Federation to eliminate the problem and works underway in this direction.