Azerbaijani greenhouses launched in Dagestan

Moscow. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan has advanced experience in agriculture which is actively replicated by Dagestan," the head of the Agency on Entrepreneurship and Investments of the Republic of Dagestan Bashir Magomedov told the Russian bureau of Report News Agency.

According to him, greenhouses with the area of 5,5 ha have been launched near Makhachkala, and Azerbaijani entrepreneurs have played a significant role in this.

“The first group of greenhouses has already been launched. By the end of this year, we expect the first harvest of tomatoes and cucumbers. Overall, greenhouses with the area of 20 ha will be launched," Bashir Magomedov underscored.