Worldfood Moscow Int’l Food Exhibition to feature Azerbaijani brand products

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani products will be demonstrated at the Worldfood Moscow International Food Exhibition in Moscow, September 11-14.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Economy, natural juice, various kinds of wine, mineral water, hazelnut, fruit-vegetables, marinated products, canned products, confectionary products, tea, dairy products and other local products of more than 30 Azerbaijani companies will be displayed at the exhibition.

The Azerbaijani culture, cuisine, the country’s history, business and investment opportunities will also be promoted at the Worldfood Moscow International Food Exhibition.

Notably, in accordance with the Azerbaijani President’s order dated October 5, 2016, envisaging the promotion of the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand on foreign markets, so far, local goods have been displayed at the “Gulfood 2017” International Food Exhibition in Dubai city of the United Arab Emirates and the Prowein 2017 International Wine Exhibition in Germany’s Dusseldorf city; 8 export missions have been carried out to foreign countries.