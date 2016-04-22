 Top
    ​Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister leaves for Turkey

    He will take part in an international gardening exhibition

    Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Heydar Asadov has left for Turkey at the invitation of Turkish Minister for Food, Agriculture and Livestock. Faruk Çelik to take part in EXPO 2016 international gardening exhibition.

    Report was told in the Ministry of Agriculture, during the visit, it's planned to hold meetings with other ministers of agriculture, to discuss possible cooperation opportunities, as well as to become familiar with the potential of the agricultural sector in Turkey.

    The exhibition pavilion is of 2,000 square meters. The exhibition will last up to April 23.

