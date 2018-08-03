Azerbaijan will cooperate with Turkey in the field of seed production

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ / The State Seed Fund under the Agriculture Ministry of Azerbaijan and Turkey’s General Directorate of Agricultural Enterprises (TIGEM) signed a protocol of intentions.

Report informs, the document was signed in Baku at a practical seminar on seed production.

The protocol was signed by the chairman of the State Seed Fund Emin Aliyev and the general director of TIGEM İsmail Şanlı. According to Aliyev, the goal of the document is to ensure efficiency and innovation in the agricultural sector.

He also noted that this year the Gakh Breeding Silkworm Station will be put into operation.

In addition, according to E. Aliyev, a seed exchange can be created in Baku: "The experience of Turkey in this field will be useful."