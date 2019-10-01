Azerbaijan to export pomegranates to Poland and Latvia

Azerbaijan is expected to raise pomegranate production by 10-12% this year, Farhad Garashov, head of the Azerbaijan Association of Pomegranate Producers and Exporters told Report.

According to him, pomegranate production is expected to grow by 10-12% this year compared to 155,000 tonnes in 2018: "Growth in production will influence export."

Garashov noted that Azerbaijan is planning to export pomegranate to Russia, Ukraine, Poland and Latvia: "Along with this, negotiations with Qatar on pomegranate export are underway."

Azerbaijan exported 9,300 tonnes of pomegranates worth $12.3 million in 2018.