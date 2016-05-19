Azerbaijan to carry out reforms in sphere of production of cotton and breeding silkworm

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ "We want to make a revolution in the production of cotton and breeding silkworms.

Report informs, Agriculture Minister Heydar Asadov told reporters at the opening of the international exhibitions WorldFood Azerbaijan and CaspianAgro.

He noted that the current activities of the Ministry of Agriculture directed toward development of cotton: "At the same time, with the development of various sectors of the agriculture interest in the mineral fertilizers growing. Our monitoring shows that there is a shortage of production of mineral fertilizers.

According to H. Asadov, e-agriculture system established by order of president of Azerbaijan:

"This system consists of 7 modules. We have ensured implementation of the automated system of agroleasing operations.At the same time we carry out promotional activities in the field of cotton production and breeding of silkworms."