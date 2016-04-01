Azerbaijan starts regular monitoring on avian influenza

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ State service of veterinary supervision (SSVS) under the Ministry of Agriculture continues consistently monitor the incidence of avian flu on a national scale. Considering the spring migration of migratory birds, on 4 April has started a regular monitoring. Monitoring is carried out with the participation of specialists and employees of the SSVS, the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Report was told in the service, were planned the control measures in temporary habitat for migratory birds on the Absheron Peninsula, in national parks and reserves Shabran, Salyan, Agjabedi and Lankaran regions, including coastal areas, and other areas. In addition, the monitoring will be taken samples of poultry and private households.

Blood samples and pathological material will be studied in the Republican veterinary laboratory and the results will be announced to the public on April 15.

"At the moment epizootic situation on the incidence of bird flu in the country is stable. To maintain this stability, service together with other relevant bodies continues to carry out the necessary measures", the service said.